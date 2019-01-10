FM Qureshi urges HR groups to stop Indian barbarism in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday called on the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of increasing rights violation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said this while talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) former prime minister and PTI leader, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, who called on him in Islamabad.

Qureshi said impartial international human rights organizations are exposing these atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, which supports our stance and added, the Kashmir is corner stone of our foreign policy.

Earlier on January 8, during the inauguration ceremony of the new green Norwegian embassy in New Delhi, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg had said, “military solutions” cannot resolve the Kashmir dispute between the nuclear armed neighbours – Pakistan and India.

According to a report compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) continued to witness grave human rights violations during the year 2018 as Indian forces in their barbaric acts of state terrorism martyred 375 Kashmiris.

The Indian troops conducted 2,939 cordon and search operations across the disputed territory during 2018.

As a result of the atrocities, 34 women lost their spouses and 78 children were orphaned while 75 women were molested by the men in uniform. Indian forces destroyed 605 residential houses as the vision of 1302 people was affected by pellets fired by the troops on peaceful protesters.

