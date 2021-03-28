FM Qureshi lauds Saudi Arabia’s role in resolving GCC differences

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday appreciated Saudi Arabia’s role in resolving differences among the countries of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, FM Qureshi lauded the recent initiative for promoting the resolution of issues in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, said the Foreign Office.

Conveying his profound regards for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia.

He underscored Pakistan’s continued support for Saudi efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region. FM Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Read More: Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns attack on Saudi oil terminal

Praising the “Saudi Green Initiative” and the “Green Middle East Initiative” announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Foreign Minister Qureshi termed it as a major initiative for reducing global carbon emissions.

The Saudi foreign minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ground-breaking measures already taken in Pakistan, in the same arena.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support to the Kingdom.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to augmenting cooperation with the kingdom in all spheres. Appreciating the two countries’ collaboration in multilateral organizations, he hoped that this mutual support and partnership will further strengthen in the future. Reciprocating positively, Prince Faisal expressed readiness to further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain steady momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Comments

comments