FM asks opposition to stop hiding behind allegations of political revenge

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif had failed to give satisfactory answers to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) queries pertaining to money laundering and his assets, ARY News reported.

Responding to the PML-N’s propaganda over Khawaja Asif’s arrest in the assets beyond means case, FM Qureshi said that NAB is an independent institution and the government has no influence over it. He maintained that the government does not believe in political victimization but it will never compromise on accountability.

The foreign minister said that there is accountability in every civilized society, but whenever, the government carries forward the accountability process, the opposition leaders hide behind the allegations of political revenge.

He asked the PML-N leader to face accountability instead of hurling allegations on the government.

Earlier on December 29, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had threatened the government of befitting the response for ‘kidnapping’ party lawmaker Khawaja Asif earlier Tuesday if he was not released shortly.

Maryam Nawaz had been talking to media following Asif’s arrest made by NAB in ‘assets beyond means’ case over which the watchdog said earlier he could not convince the investigation committee on how he possessed wealth beyond his income.

