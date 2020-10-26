FM Qureshi accuses opposition of peddling Indian narrative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday criticised opposition parties for peddling Indian narrative under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the foreign minister slammed PDM, an alliance of political opposition parties for targeting armed forces and other national institutions.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement is damaging Pakistan by making national institutions controversial. They [opposition parties] should be ashamed of themselves for peddling Indian narrative regarding Balochistan in yesterday’s Quetta rally,” said Qureshi.

He further said the present government will not come under any pressure of opposition.

“If you are thinking that govt will come under any pressure by your three power shows then you must correct yourself as we [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] also knows how to hold rallies.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented a resolution condemning the latest attempt of republication of the caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] political.

He also criticised opposition lawmakers for politicizing the religious issue.

Earlier, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning latest attempt of republication of the caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in France.

The resolution, moved by leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem, said that such condemnable acts supported by the French government further accentuate discord, alienation and divide between the followers of different faiths. It reaffirmed that the love for our beloved Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] is beyond any doubt and it is part of our faith and no Muslim can tolerate such horrendous acts.

