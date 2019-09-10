FM Qureshi apprises Senegalese counterparts of Indian atrocities in IOJ&K

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the international community will have to play its role to get stopped Indian atrocities and oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to his Senegalese counterpart in Geneva.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Indian forces are subjecting the Kashmiri people to the worst form of repression. He said a complete siege has been laid around the occupied valley by the Indian forces since 5th of last month.

The Foreign Minister said that the international media and human rights organizations have exposed the Indian oppression Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has great expectations from Senegal being the president of Human Rights Council.

The Senegalese Foreign Minister expressed concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India has transformed Occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest prison.

While addressing the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, he urged the UNHRC to constitute a commission of inquiry for an investigation into blatant and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

