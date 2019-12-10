Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi Arabia on one-day visit

FM Qureshi

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a one-day visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the foreign office, the FM Qureshi during his brief visit will hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart as well as other important leaders.

Bilateral ties and important regional issues including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed during the meetings.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest.

Talking to journalists in Istanbul, FM Qureshi said that Islamabad had played a positive and important role in the resumption of stalled talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha. He said that the international community lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Read More: FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace 

The minister said that restoration of peace in war-torn Afghanistan will help boost trade between the two brotherly countries.

He maintained that Pakistan will have opportunities of investment, reconstruction, and infrastructure development in Afghanistan after the restoration of peace in the country.

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi said that the incumbent government has allocated a special financial package for the uplift of tribal areas.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Passenger plane escapes crash after bird hit it near Peshawar  

Pakistan

Sindh govt to pay 65 percent monthly pension over incomplete docs

Pakistan

NAB decides to constitute JIT to probe Khursheed Shah’s assets

Must Read

Dua Mangi reveals torrid details of captivity, kidnapping


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close