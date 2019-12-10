FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi Arabia on one-day visit

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a one-day visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the foreign office, the FM Qureshi during his brief visit will hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart as well as other important leaders.

Bilateral ties and important regional issues including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed during the meetings.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest.

Talking to journalists in Istanbul, FM Qureshi said that Islamabad had played a positive and important role in the resumption of stalled talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha. He said that the international community lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The minister said that restoration of peace in war-torn Afghanistan will help boost trade between the two brotherly countries.

He maintained that Pakistan will have opportunities of investment, reconstruction, and infrastructure development in Afghanistan after the restoration of peace in the country.

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi said that the incumbent government has allocated a special financial package for the uplift of tribal areas.

