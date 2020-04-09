FM Qureshi calls his Australian counterpart to discuss situation arising out of covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed the situation arising out of global pandemic coronavirus and matters of mutual interests.

The foreign minister apprised the Australian foreign minister about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the contagion.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi pointed out that the developing countries are facing difficulties due to limited economic resources to cope with the challenge.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested the restructuring of their loans so that they could divert their resources to meet this challenge and save precious human lives.

The FFM appreciated the steps taken by the Australian for the wellbeing of Pakistani nationals especially the students at this critical juncture.

Drawing attention towards the plight of innocent Kashmiri people, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Indian government has confined the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to their homes since 5th August last year.

He said India is trying to change demography of the disputed territory which is violation of all international laws including the UN Security Council resolutions.

