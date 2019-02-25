FM Qureshi briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and briefed him on the regional situation after Pulwama attack in occupied-Kashmir, ARY News reported.

During the conversation, Qureshi said Pakistan desire peaceful resolution to ongoing conflict with India. He also briefed the Chinese state councilor about steps taken by Pakistan to defuse the current tension.

Qureshi also thanked China for its steadfast support and underscored Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations with India.

Related read: Qureshi, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC progress, bilateral issues

He also highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation.

The Chinese foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region and agreed that the unfolding regional situation is serious with implications for peace and security of the entire region.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism for which Pakistan has paid a heavy price.

They also agreed to stay in touch with each other over the regional developments.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also telephoned his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz today and briefed him about the evolving regional situation after Pulwama attack in Indian held Kashmir.

He stressed that despite baseless allegations and aggressive rhetoric emanating from India, Pakistan has offered cooperation in investigating the incident and asked India to share any actionable evidence in this regard.

Comments

comments