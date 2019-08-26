FM Qureshi briefs OIC secretary general about deteriorating human rights in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Continuing the diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke again with OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen to brief him on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The serious risks to regional peace and security arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions were highlighted by the foreign minister during the telephonic conversation.

The foreign minister shared a set of proposals with the secretary general and exchanged views on OIC’s response, commensurate with the gravity of the evolving developments.

The proposals inter alia included a renewed call on India to allow the OIC Fact-Finding Mission to visit the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and convening of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir at the Ministerial level.

Secretary general Al-Othaimeen reiterated serious concern over the worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K, noting that the OIC will continue to play its role in support of and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister and the OIC Secretary General agreed to remain in touch regarding next steps.

Comments

comments