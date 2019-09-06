FM Qureshi calls his Malaysian counterpart, discusses Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Malaysian counterpart to apprise him about worsening human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah to exchange views on the prevailing situation in the held valley, which is worsening with every passing day from August 5, the day, when Indian government stripped its special status from the constitution.

Qureshi said life remains paralyzed in occupied Kashmir due to continuation of curfew there over the last month.

The FM said Indian unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir have endangered the regional peace and security.

He said millions of innocent and armless Kashmiri people are looking towards the international community especially the Muslim world to get the Indian atrocities stopped.

Mr Saifuddin expressed concern over the prevailing human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed support for the protection of rights of Kashmiri people.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their joint efforts and maintain contacts for regional peace.

Normal life remains crippled in the occupied Kashmir with humanitarian crisis aggravating with each passing day as the strict curfew and communication blackout imposed by the Indian authorities entered 33 day today.

