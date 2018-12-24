FM Qureshi calls on President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul

KABUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Monday (today), Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal reported on his official Twitter account.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister (FM) Qureshi held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani as the former kicked off his four-nation tour today.

The two dignitaries discussed progress on the Afghan peace process as reported by Dr Muhammad Faisal.

“Issues of mutual interest, progress on Afghan peace abd reconciliation process and economic and trade issues between the two countries discussed,” the spokesperson tweeted.

A delegation-level talks were held between official of both the countries in the Afghan capital as a part of Pakistani government’s policy of outreach the neighbourhood for strong bilateral ties.

Foreign minister Qureshi, who is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials of the ministry, left for Kabul this morning on the first leg of his three-day trip that will also take him to Iran, China, and Russia thereafter.

Speaking to media before his departure, Mr Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region. He said the objective of his visit is to take the friendly countries into confidence on recent developments in the region.

“We should understand each others’ problems and sit together to find solution to them,” the foreign minister said, adding that all forces of the region would have to take joint responsibility for the sake of lasting peace and development in the region.

