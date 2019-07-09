FM Qureshi reaches UK to attend Commonwealth meeting

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reached the United Kingdom (UK) on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan in commonwealth meeting, ARY News reported.

Talking to media, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue playing its due role in the Commonwealth.

The Minister said he will be participating in an extraordinary meeting of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Qureshi said he will have the opportunity to meet his counterparts of other member states of the Commonwealth on the sidelines of the meeting.

The minister said he will present Pakistan’s report about mandates of 2018.

Read more: Pakistan desires to further boost trade ties with UK: FM Qureshi

On February 18, United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Commonwealth and United Nations Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon had called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

The matters of mutual interest, trade ties, investment, education and other matters came under discussion in the meeting.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi underscored the need to increase cooperation in diverse fields. He lauded the contribution made by the Pakistani Diaspora in the UK, especially in deepening people-to-people contacts.

The foreign minister apprised the UK minister about the immense potential and opportunities for tourism in Pakistan and steps taken by the current government to promote this sector.

Comments

comments