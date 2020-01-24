FM Qureshi credits Pak Army for change in UK’s travel advisory

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday praised Pakistan Army and nation for the United Kingdom’s decision on changing their travel advisory for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, the foreign minister said that change in UK’s travel advisory for Pakistan is a big development and credit goes to Pakistan Army who rendered matchless sacrifices for creating peace in the motherland.

“I talked with UK prime minister and British counterpart about changing their travel advisory for Pakistan. Today’s decision is a big achievement… Talks are also underway with Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries for the promotion of tourism,” he added.

Later, FM Qureshi took to Twitter saying “Pakistan is a land of peace and progress with incredible natural beauty, warmth and hospitality. This change in travel advice is encouraging, the first major update to the UK’s travel advisory to Pakistan since 2015. This will further strengthen Pak-UK relations. Welcome to Pakistan.”

Pakistan; Land of peace and progress with incredible natural beauty, warmth & hospitality. This change in travel advice is encouraging, the first major update to the UK’s travel advisory to Pakistan since 2015. This will further strengthen Pak-UK relations. Welcome to Pakistan🇵🇰! https://t.co/AE6FD5t8I1 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 24, 2020

The United Kingdom changed its travel advice today (Friday) to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The improved security situation allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019. Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys.

