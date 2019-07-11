FM Qureshi discusses bilateral ties with Canadian counterpart

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Canadian counterpart Christina Freeland here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters related to bilateral relations and mutual interest.

FM Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the current status of bilateral ties between the two countries.

In her remarks, the Canadian foreign minister said Canada valued Pakistan’s bold decisions in various fields. She extended an invitation to Shah Mahmood Qureshi to pay a visit to her country.

Separately, FM Qureshi, addressing a press conference here, said he has invited the Commonwealth countries to invest in Special Economic Zones to be established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said the CPEC is a mega connectivity project which will ensure sustainable economic growth, adding Pakistan is encouraging investment environment in the country.

He said the European countries should open legal pathways for import of skilled and semi-skilled workforce from countries such as Pakistan.

