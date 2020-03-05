FM Qureshi terms ‘Doha agreement’ major milestone

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating Pakistan’s firm resolve to promote peace in the world, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday termed ‘Doha agreement’ major milestone in the restoration of peace in war-torn Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan played a vital role in the Afghan peace process, adding that the world acknowledged Islamabad’s efforts for regional peace.

He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and added that the country will not become a party in any regional conflict.

On the occasion, the foreign minister said that Islamabad desired friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries, including India and Afghanistan.

He said that the BJP-led Indian government’s fascist ideologies have regional peace and stability. The foreign minister said that Pakistan had given a responsible response to the Indian aggression in February last year.

Earlier on February 29, In a major development, the United States and Afghan Taliban had signed a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, which had been welcomed wholeheartedly by Pakistan, a press release by the foreign office on the matter expressed great jubilation on the development.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was present at this occasion, on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar had expressed his happiness to the media after the ceremony, the Foreign Minister had welcomed the signing of the Peace Agreement and had said that it carried immense importance — both in symbolism and substance — for Afghanistan, the region and beyond.

