FM Qureshi heads important FO moot over IoK after return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister heads important moot in the Foreign Office in reference to the Indian annexation of disputed Kashmir and future plan of actions to be taken by Pakistan over the illegal move, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary, Special Secretary, Director General South Asia division and Foreign Office spokesperson all part of the meeting.

Read More: FM Qureshi writes letter to UN Secretary General over Kashmir situation

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi returned to Pakistan after postponing his religious obligations to do his national duty in times of crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister came back from Jeddah today morning where he had gone earlier to perform his pre-scheduled Hajj.

Read More: Indian oppression cannot deter Kashmiris from demanding freedom: Qureshi

The Minister is scheduled to appear in the joint parliamentary session today amidst the rapidly changing regional scenario.

Comments

comments