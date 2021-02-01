We suffer impacts of foreign policies made by earlier rulers, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his Senate address earlier Monday that foreign policies when hammered out have lasting impacts and claimed what Pakistan suffers today is the result of how earlier rulers who frequented to the helm of affairs dealt matters, ARY News reported.

He said those who were in Kashmir Committee are equally responsible for how matters still persist in our foreign front which was in an apparent reference to Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema e Islama – Fazal.

There’s an attempt by our neighbor India to insinuate that Pakistan is being left alone in international diplomacy but it is a futile struggle, he said.

FM Qureshi said the fingers that are pointed today at India used to object to Pakistan once, but we have been trying to efficiently design our economic diplomacy.

Pakistan desires to build good relations with India but BJP regime is the main hurdle in this way, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

Hindutva ideology has stained India’s secular identity and now Pakistan consistently apprises the world of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the government is focusing on promoting economic diplomacy to strengthen the economy.

He said economic stability is the key to a successful foreign policy and noted that under the Look Africa policy, the country has achieved 7 percent growth in our export with African countries.

Also on the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign minister said the country’s productivity is being enhanced through transfer of technology.

It’s our desire to maintain cordial relations with all of its neighbors for a long-lasting regional peace, he said with Afghanistan on as our first priority.

