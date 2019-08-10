FM Qureshi heads back to Pakistan after successful China visit over Kashmir

BEIJING: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Islamabad after a successful visit to China to discuss the illegal annexation of Kashmir by India, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the Foreign Minister met with his Chinese counterpart and apprised about the deteriorating law and order situation in occupied Kashmir.

China assured full support to Pakistan in this regard to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan’s stance on the illegal occupation.

In a meeting held yesterday between the two dignatries, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, endorsed Pakistan’s stance on India’s unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that stripped held Kashmir of its autonomous status.

Talking to media after meeting his Chinese counterpart here, he said he apprised the former about Pakistan’s concern on the recent developments arising out of India’s annexation of held Kashmir.

“The Chinese foreign minister endorsed our viewpoint on the Indian unilateral step,” he said.

He added Beijing will issue a formal statement, endorsing Islamabad’s stance on the matter.

“China once again proved itself to be Pakistan’s reliable friend,” the foreign minister said.

He said China agreed that the Indian step to revoke the occupied region’s status is a unilateral decision, which has endangered regional peace.

The Chinese foreign minister agreed that occupied Kashmir was and remains a dispute which ought to be settled under the UN resolutions,” he said, adding China desires that the issue should be resolved by peaceful means.

