FM Qureshi hosts Queen of Netherlands at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at the Foreign Office on Monday.

“Hosted HRH Queen Maxima in her role as UN Sec-Gen’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development at MoFA for a great exchange on Inclusive Finance for women specifically, where she met Pakistani powerhouses working at grassroot level for financial empowerment of women,” he tweeted.

Queen Maxima along with a six-member delegation landed at the Islamabad airport via flight TK-711.

She was accorded a warm welcome by officials of the Foreign Office and Dutch embassy.

During her stay in the capital city, according to a statement, she will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides meeting with a range of stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Queen Máxima will also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

The Netherlands’ queen has been the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

