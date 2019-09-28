FM Qureshi jibes, jabs Indian reporter over question on Kashmir

NEW YORK: Departing today with the Pakistani diplomatic delegation back to Pakistan after a successful narrative building trip over the plight of Indian Occupied Kashmiris, the Foreign Minister was stopped by an Indian journalist, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The reported asked FM Qureshi that wouldn’t it have been better if Pakistan had remained focused on itself rather than on Kashmir during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech and the entire US trip.

To this, the FM quipped, It would’ve been better if a curfew would not have been imposed on helpless, defenseless Kashmiri’s by India.

Qureshi continued, It would’ve been better if India had not blinded a sizeable amount of people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with pellet guns.

“It would’ve been better if patients were allowed to get treatment in the hospitals in landlocked Kashmir.”

“It would’ve been very good if kids were allowed to attend their schools in the curfew imposed Kashmir.”

A grand reception is being planned for the returning Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan for delivering the thoughts and emotions of 1.3 billion Muslims on a global platform and raising the plight of Kashmiris like no other in history.

According to details, a grand reception to commemorate Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts at the United Nations General Assembly related US visit was being planned with special emphasis on recognition of the Prime Minister’s efforts in this regard.

