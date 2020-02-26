FM Qureshi asks int’l community to take notice of anti-CAA protests

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged international community to take immediate notice of New Delhi anti-CAA protests.

The use of force by BJP government against the anti-CAA protesters have claimed 20 lives so far while more than 190 are injured.

In his statement, the foreign minister said Pakistan has been stating for a long time that Muslims have are facing insecurity in India and are being subjected to torture.

He said more than 20 people have been killed in riots in New Delhi during the last two days and added that buildings, petrol pumps and business centers have been set alight.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir in the perspective of the critical situation prevailing in the Indian occupied valley is negation of New Delhi’s narrative.

He said the US President has discussed Kashmir issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as promised with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister said the US President categorically stated in presence of a big public gathering that Imran Khan is his friend and Pakistan has defeated terrorism pursuing the best strategy.

He said the Indian media tried to use President Trump’s press conference for its own objectives but the US President appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

