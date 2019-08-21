FM Qureshi discusses IoK situation with Sweden counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday telephoned Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom and discussed Occupied Kashmir situation, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Minister briefed her on India’s illegal and unilateral actions to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He apprised the FM of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation, including severe shortages of basic necessities of life such as food and medicines, and complete communications blackout.

“Pakistan is always committed to resolving issues through peaceful means and Pakistan’s peace overtures and offers of dialogue had been rebuffed by India,” said FM Qureshi.

Read More: Shah Mehmood Qureshi discusses IoK’s situation with his Danish counterpart

The Sweden Foreign Minister said that Sweden is following the situation with grave concern.

She urged both India and Pakistan to enter into a dialogue and desist from any actions that could further escalate the situation.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Comments

comments