FM Qureshi, Irish counterpart discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Irish counterpart Simon Coveney on the sideline of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They discussed the overall situation of the region including the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with Ireland.

The foreign minister, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is in the US to attend the ongoing 74th session of the UNGA.

A day earlier, Qureshi addressed a letter with a comprehensive factsheet to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council outlining Pakistan’s legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The letter, along with a detailed factsheet and comprehensive annexures, highlights the illegal, unilateral, coercive Indian actions of 5 August 2019, which aim at bringing about a demographic change in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), to change the Muslim majority of the state to a minority.

The foreign minister emphasized in the letter that not only are the Indian actions in stark violation of its international commitments, but they also contravene the numerous bilateral commitments, including the Simla Agreement.

