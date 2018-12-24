FM Qureshi, Javad Zarif discuss bilateral ties     

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Talking to Iranian foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan desires to further promote its political and economic ties with Tehran. He said strengthening relations with the neighbouring countries is the basic policy of Pakistan.

Whereas Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Iran is also committed to improve ties and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other members of the delegation were also present in the meeting.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday arrived in Tehran on the second leg of his four nation tour and met with the Iranian leadership to improve bilateral relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi had embarked on a four-nation trip on Monday as a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy to strengthen ties with the neighboring countries, said the Foreign Office spokes person.

According to the details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during the three-day tour, will visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia to discuss bilateral relations with the leadership of the neighbouring countries to strengthen cooperation.

The spokesperson said that recent developments pertaining to peace in Kabul will also be discussed during the meetings. The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages, the spokesperson added.

