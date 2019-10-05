FM Qureshi asks JUI-F chief to avoid march towards Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to avoid march towards Islamabad on October 27 as it is the day of expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, he suggested Maulana Fazalur Rehman to review the date of his march so that the Kashmir cause should not be disturbed on the same day.

The foreign minister said India had occupied the valley on October 27, and on the same date, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is launching the march towards Islamabad which can damage the Kashmir cause and Pakistan.

Earlier today, Fazlur Rehman likened his upcoming ‘Azadi’ March to a ‘fight to the finish’, which he said would “only end when the government falls”.

“The entire country will be our battleground,” he told reporters at a press conference. “Our strategy will not remain stagnant. We will keep changing it to cope with [any] situation,” he said. He insisted that a “flood of people from all over the country” was coming to join the march.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

Comments

comments