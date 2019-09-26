FM Qureshi discusses Kashmir matter with Turkish counterpart

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session in New York, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

FM Qureshi said Turk president had raised voice for people of Kashmir at UNGA session which has boosted their confidence.

Both leaders exchanged views on issues of regional peace and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation between the two sides at the multi-lateral forums.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa on the sidelines of ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, inhuman curfew, humanitarian crisis, brutalities of Indian troops in the held valley and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Read More: PM Imran, Russia’s foreign minister discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that lockdown and curfew entered 53rd day today in occupied Kashmir and added that humanitarian crises deepening in the held valley. He said that Kashmiris were facing a shortage of life-saving medicines and food items.

Comments

comments