FM Qureshi, Kazakhstan ambassador discuss bilateral trade matters

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov has called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to outgoing Kazakh Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov FM Qureshi has stressed the need for enhancing the volume of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood emphasized starting direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to promote bilateral connections.

The Ambassador said that his stay in Pakistan was memorable and he will keep playing his role in promoting ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is in the better interest of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is very clear in its objective with regard to peaceful Afghanistan,” he said while addressing a ceremony at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

The foreign minister termed the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan as a turning point. He said that Pakistan assures its utmost cooperation for a peaceful Afghanistan.

