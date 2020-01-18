FM Qureshi leaves for Pakistan after three-nation tour  

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday concluded his three-nation tour for establishing peace in the Middle East and left for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in the Middle East, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, visited Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

During his meetings with the top civil and military leadership of the countries, Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s concern that instability in the Middle East would affect the neighbourhood and the global economy.

Stressing the need for de-escalation and dialogue, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s willingness to play its role for peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, United States National Security Adviser, Robert O’ Brien had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for maintaining peace in the Middle East and South Asia.

He had made these remarks during his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Washington.

The US National Security Adviser had also acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for achieving a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan.

Referring to the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, FM Qureshi said the United States should urge India to end its lockdown in the occupied territory, desist from escalation along the line of control, implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

