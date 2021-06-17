FM Qureshi leaves for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday departed for Turkey on an official visit to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with other foreign ministers from the region, where he will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity.

On the side lines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues.

The theme of the Forum is “Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches.”

“Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

