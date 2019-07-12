LONDON: Secretary General Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland during a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace, ARY News reported on Friday.

Secretary General Commonwealth on the occasion said that Pakistan’s role in peace building was unprecedented.

She also hailed Pakistan’s role and efforts towards regional peace.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the commonwealth countries also came under discussion.

Foreign MinisterShah Mehmood Qureshi informed the Commonwealth Secretary General about the arrival of Pakistan’s parliamentary cricket team in United Kingdom.

The Secretary General also said that the Commonwealth was committed to promote peace under the” Peace in the Crease” program with the cricketing undertaking.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Canadian counterpart Christina Freeland yesterday (Thursday).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters related to bilateral relations and mutual interest.

FM Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the current status of bilateral ties between the two countries.

In her remarks, the Canadian foreign minister said Canada valued Pakistan’s bold decisions in various fields. She extended an invitation to Shah Mahmood Qureshi to pay a visit to her country.

Separately, FM Qureshi, addressing a press conference here, said he has invited the Commonwealth countries to invest in Special Economic Zones to be established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said the CPEC is a mega connectivity project which will ensure sustainable economic growth, adding Pakistan is encouraging investment environment in the country.

He said the European countries should open legal pathways for import of skilled and semi-skilled workforce from countries such as Pakistan.

