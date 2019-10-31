FM Qureshi, Malaysian counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional security situation were also discussed.

The foreign minister apprised his Malaysian counterpart about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said that India has imposed the worst kind of curfew in occupied Kashmir since the 5th of August. FM Qureshi said the people of Kashmir are looking towards the international community especially the Muslim Ummah to get them freed from the Indian oppression.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked the Malaysian counterpart for endorsing Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.

“Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with Malaysia,” said Qureshi.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue the process of consultations on regional peace and stability.

Read More: Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at every int’l forum: Maleeha Lodhi

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, normal life remains disrupted in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region owing to the unprecedented military clampdown and almost total communications blackout, which entered 88th straight day, today.

While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been partially restored across the territory, all internet services and prepaid phone connectivity continue to remain suspended badly affecting people especially professionals, students, patients, doctors and media persons, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Comments

comments