FM Qureshi meets Niger’s PM, discusses Kashmir situation       

NIAMEY: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday called on Niger Prime Minister Brigi Rafini on the sidelines of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Niamey, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, economic relations and other issues were discussed. Highlighting the need for expanding economic ties between the two countries, FM Qureshi offered to continue assisting Niger through various capacity building programmes.

Thanking Niger for its long-held principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its valuable contribution as a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister apprised the prime minister about the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction over the close brotherly relations between the two countries, marked by common faith and convergence of views and shared perspectives. The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for health, education, agriculture, industry, livestock, irrigation, energy and defence.

He said that Pakistan is offering scholarships to Nigerien students, i.e. 100 at Nigerien Universities and 100 for studying at Pakistani Universities. Pakistan offered Niger-Pakistan health and education corridor, revival of textile industry, Niger-Pakistan export processing zone, support in agriculture, building canals, in Niger.

On the occasion, Niger’s prime minister appreciated the goodwill gestures of Pakistan and showed keenness to further strengthen bilateral relations across a broad spectrum with a particular focus on economic partnership. He reiterated Niger’s principled stand on Kashmir issue.

