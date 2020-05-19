FM Qureshi meets Shehryar Afridi to discuss Indian aggression in Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday met Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control and Chairman Kashmir Committee in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi congratulated Afridi for being elected the chairman Kashmir committee and apprised him of the troubles currently being faced by Kashmiris in India.

Qureshi said that 8 million Kashmiris are currently besieged by 800,000 Indian Army soldiers in the illegaly annexed land.

He also said that the Indian forces have consistently carried out abhorrent acts of atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir and continue to do so till this very day.

FM Qureshi added that Pakistan has ensured that its concerns with regards to the developments in Kashmir are disseminated properly and clearly to the global leadership and the United Nations for which it has carried out a constant campaign to highlight the atrocities against Kashmiris being carried out by India.

Qureshi expressed hope that with the changing of the guard at Kashmir Committee and Shehryar Afridi’s appointment as its head will bring much needed impetus to the matter and that he would exceed expectations.

The foreign minister ensured complete support to the Kashmir Committee and Shehryar Afridi on Kashmir cause and wished him the best of luck.

