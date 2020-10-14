ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday has termed Pakistan’s re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as a ‘big achievement’.

FM Qureshi, in his statement released here from Islamabad, today, said Pakistan was supported by every region in its election to the human rights council, adding that influential and important countries also backed Pakistan.

He said the world today is recognizing Pakistan’s role as the PTI government is striving hard to safeguard human rights in the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Kashmir issue, Islamophobia and safeguarding human rights would be preferences of Pakistan.

The foreign minister said rights violations have increased in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and becoming part of the human rights council at this critical time is a big achievement.

On Tuesday, Pakistan was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) with an overwhelming majority by securing 169 votes in the 193 member UN General Assembly.

Since the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected to the premier UN body on human rights.

