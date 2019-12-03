FM Qureshi concludes important trips, returning to Pakistan tonight

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi concluded his trips to Qatar and Sri Lanka on Tuesday and is currently onboard his flight back to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was attending the second Kuala Lumpur Summit Ministerial Meeting in Doha, Qatar.

Read More: ‘A phenomenal day for Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations’ as FM Qureshi calls on Sri Lankan PM

FM Qureshi put forth Pakistan’s stance on global matters in the summit and also discussed regional matters with the attendees.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit on December 1 where he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

FM Qureshi also held meetings with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Read More: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sri Lankan President discuss bilateral ties

Concluding the Sri Lankan leg of the trip, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi flew towards the capital of Qatar, Doha.

He was slated to represent Pakistan in the second Kuala Lumpur Summit Ministerial meeting.

Addressing the summit the foreign minister said that the challenges of governance, development, climate change, terrorism and rising Islamophobia, warranted an integrated and comprehensive response.

Read More: FM Qureshi apprises Sri Lankan counterpart on Kashmir dispute

The Foreign Minister said with the juggernaut of globalization was causing a civilizational and cultural erosion, it is imperative for the Muslim world to tread a cautious path.

Muslim countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey and Qatar on the call of host Malaysia participated in the ministerial meeting, prior to the main Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur on December 18.

Comments

comments