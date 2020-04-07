FM Qureshi reviews measures to bring back stranded Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting for reviewing the measures for the phase-wise return of stranded Pakistanis from foreign countries, ARY News reported.

A high-level meeting held at Foreign Ministry’s office under the chair of FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi to review measures for bringing back nationals trapped in foreign countries due to closure of flight operations after the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza gave a briefing over the current situation of COVID-19 and available facilities for screening and testing in the country.

The foreign minister said the federal government has put on top priority to bring back all Pakistanis to home in phases and crisis management cell is in contact with all Pakistani embassies.

He said it is being ensured to make available all medical facilities necessary for coronavirus tests at the country’s airports. Qureshi said flight operations were suspended in many countries due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns which created difficulties for the transportation of the nationals.

The foreign ministry’s high-ups have also held consultations over the recommendations received from the concerned institutions and decided to table it before the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for the approval.

The meeting was attended by foreign secretary Moazzam Ali Khan, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, SAPM on Overseas Pakistan Zulfiqar Bukhari, SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf, CEO Shaukat Khanum, Dr Faisal and others.

