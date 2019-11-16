ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday rejected reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan is mulling over a reshuffle in his cabinet to induct new faces.

In a statement, he said there are no prospects of any “in-house change”.

About the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition, he said the PML-N supreme leader has been allowed to travel abroad on medical grounds after an undertaking that he would return home after he feels fit enough to travel.

He said the Sharif family gave the undertaking having both the Sharif brothers’ signatures to pave the way for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list.

Qureshi said the court decided the matter in light of humanitarian and legal grounds. He added the country’s judiciary is independent and that they should respect courts.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government believed in upholding rule of law and added that they always respected the court verdicts.

Addressing a press conference along with Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that the government was waiting for the detailed verdict of Lahore High Court on ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ECL plea. She said that the government will set its priorities according to the law and the constitution.

The special assistant said that the health of Nawaz Sharif was a humanitarian matter and it should not be made political and legal issue. She said that a legal and constitutional issue was used for political gains.

