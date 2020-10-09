FM Qureshi says strong foreign policy linked with stable economy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a stable economy is inevitable for strong foreign policy and for this purpose.

“Pakistan will have to enhance its trade and export volume with other countries”, he said while chairing the second high-level meeting on economic diplomacy in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

FM Qureshi said it is pleasing that Pakistan’s missions are exploring new avenues for the promotion of economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that economic diplomacy was practically initiated to promote Pakistan’s economic and trade linkages at global level.

He said that it requires more hard work to cope with the global economic impacts of the COVID-19 and achieve economic stability.

The minister also expressed satisfaction over the efforts being made by the participants to achieve the targets set under the economic diplomacy initiative.

Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and is on the path for sustained growth, over a longer trajectory.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, FM had Qureshi said that Pakistan has all the ingredients to become a twenty-first-century success, Radio Pakistan reported.

