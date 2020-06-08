ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned his Irish counterpart along with the Vice President of Ireland to discuss a plethora of issues of mutual importance, ARY News reported.

The exchange mainly focused on the coronavirus situation in the two countries along with the world while also underscoring matters pertaining to debt relief.

Read More: Govt committed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: FM Qureshi

The dignitaries discussed how coronavirus pandemic was one of the biggest threats to global well being and economy in this century and emphasised on the need for a united effort to tackle the issue.

Irish Vice President hailed the debt relief initiative and ensured full support on the matter at global forums to Pakistan.

Read More: India’s aggressive designs serious threat to regional peace: FM Qureshi

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi also discussed the ongoing atrocities being undertaken by India against illegaly occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

The foreign minister said that the current Indian government’s psyche of Hindutva deemed the Muslim minority living among them responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

Read More: FM Qureshi, Canadian minister discuss COVID-19 pandemic

He also highlighted Indian attempts to change the demography of Jammu Kashmir and the ongoing 300 plus day curfew.

Irish foreign minister said that the country’s stance against human rights violations has been very strict since the beginning while he also notified that the country was keeping a close eye on the developments taking place in the region with regards to Kashmir.

Comments

comments