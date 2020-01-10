US-Iran tensions: FM Qureshi telephones Bahraini counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Tehran following the assassination of a top Iranian general, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday made a telephone call to his Bahraini counterpart to discuss regional peace, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation with Bahrain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, FM Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the recent developments and underscored the imperative of avoidance of conflict, the exercise of maximum restraint and de-escalation of tensions.

Read More: Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Iranian envoy discuss regional peace

Foreign Minister for Bahrain lauded Pakistan’s efforts regional peace and stability and appreciated its neutral role in the conflict.

Both dignitaries emphasised on the need for collaborative efforts needed to tackle challenges faced by Muslim countries in the world and regional turmoil.

Read More: US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi to visit Tehran on Monday

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Iran on January 12 (Monday) to defuse tensions in the Middle East, it was reported earlier in the day.

After Iran, the foreign minister will land in Saudi Arabia on January 13 and then he will leave for Washington on January 15, sources said.

Comments

comments