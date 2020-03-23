ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday informed that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan who is currently under self-isolation after returning from China amid coronavirus pandemic telephoned foreign ministers of various countries to discuss the deadly, fast-spreading pathogen, ARY News reported.

According to details, FM Qureshi called the Foreign Minister’s of Germany, SriLanka, Nepal, and Iran and apprised them of the current situation developing due to the coronavirus in Pakistan and also heard their take on their country’s situation.

All dignitaries agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to fight coronavirus and ensure collective efforts to defeat the menace.

All the foreign ministers especially congratulated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on account of March 23, Paskistan Day.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 779 with 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country from midnight.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, 352 cases have been diagnosed in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, the coronaivurs has claimed five lives, while six patients have recovered in the country.

