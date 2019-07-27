ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi admonished the cowardly attack on Pakistani border security soldiers and Balochistan, martyring 10 soldiers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After two separate attacks by terrorists in a day Qureshi said: “Some forces do not want peace and prosperity in the region.”

FM Qureshi refrained from levying blame before proper investigations on the harrowing act was carried out.

The Minister emphasised that forces which are currently acting against Pakistan have their loyalties invested with no one.

He reitterated that he would not like to levy blame on anyone before further investigations were carried out on the matter.

Director-General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor reported that six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred near Pak-Afghan border area while four personnel sacrificed their lives in Balochistan “for peace in the region.”

He further wrote in his tweet: “While [the] security of tribal areas has been improved, with efforts now focused to solidify [the] border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilize Bln [Balochistan]. Their efforts shall IA fail.”

According to the ISPR, the first incident took place when the soldiers were on regular duty patrolling of the border near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyrs of North Waziristan incident include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, Sepoy Ahsan, the ISPR said.

