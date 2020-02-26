FM Qureshi to attend US-Taliban peace deal signing ceremony in Doha

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a press conference alongside US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Wednesday announced that he would be present at the US – Taliban deal signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, ARY News reported.

Qureshi said that the secretary made his way to Pakistan on direct orders of President Trump,

FM Qureshi added a little background to the development and shared the details of the fond meetings held between the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and US President, Donald Trump.

Qureshi said that both countries had underscored the need for strengthening bilateral ties with emphasis on trade.

Foreign Minister apprised the media of the meetings US Secretary Ross had held today with Special Assistant to The Prime Minister on Commerce, Minister for Power Generation and the Minister for Agriculture.

Wilbur Ross also held meetings with the American investors currently with their economic stakes in the country.

US Secretary Commerce has acknowledged that Pakistan has done much and that ‘they would want to see Pakistan out of the FATF greylist in June’, Qureshi added further.

Speaking on the ongoing Afghanistan peace overtures yesterday, Qureshi said that President Trump has reiterated his policy of seeking a political settlement in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan and the U.S. have been working together to pursue the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. Pakistan has facilitated U.S.-Taliban talks,

Both sides would sign the peace deal on 29 February 2020, which would pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations, claimed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

