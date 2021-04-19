FM Qureshi to depart for three-day official visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will depart for a three-day official visit to Iran on Tuesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi will arrive in Tehran after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The foreign minister will meet his Iranian counterpart where they will discuss bilateral ties, the Pakistan-India dispute, the Afghanistan reconciliation process and other matters.

Read: FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart

FM Qureshi will hold a meeting with his Emirati counterpart today in Abu Dhabi today, sources said.

FM Qureshi had arrived in the UAE on Saturday where he held talks with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

During his ongoing visit, he held consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora.

