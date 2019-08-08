FM Qureshi to discuss Kashmir issue with Chinese leadership

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday he is leaving for China late in the night to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership on developments arising out of India’s move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking during ARY News talk show, he said the government conveyed its concerns over the Indian decision to various countries across the globe and invited the Diplomatic Corps to the Foreign Office to keep them abreast of the situation in the region as well.

FM Qureshi expressed the fear that India can stage a Pulwama-like incident to divert world attention from the situation in Kashmir.

He said India has deployed an unprecedented number of 900,000 troops in the occupied territory.

Earlier, the foreign minister briefed members of the Diplomatic Corps on India’s decision to end the special constitutional status of the disputed territory of held Kashmir.

He urged the diplomats to stop India from committing blatant violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Comments

comments