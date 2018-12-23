FM Qureshi to embark on four-nation trip tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will embark on a four-nation trip on Monday as a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy to strengthen ties with the neighboring countries, said the Foreign Office spokes person.

According to the details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during the three-day tour, will visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia to discuss bilateral relations with the leadership of the neighbouring countries to strengthen cooperation.

The spokesperson said that recent developments pertaining to peace in Kabul will also be discussed during the meetings. The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages, the spokesperson added.

Talking to journalists in Multan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility. The foreign minister said that beside strengthening ties, he will attract the foreign businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

He said that the independent judiciary will decide the refines against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we should address the the grievances of the people of south Punjab and added that a constitutional amendment is needed to create a new province. He underscored the need to spend resources for the prosperity of the people instead of weapons.

Comments

comments