FM Qureshi to visit Oman tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is scheduled to visit Oman on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss the wide ranging bilateral and regional cooperation with the leadership of the middle eastern country.

Speaking to media in Multan, the minister said that he will also visit London in next month. The purpose of the visit is to meet the House of Commons and raise the Kashmir issue, he said.

“We will present Pakistan`s stance on Kashmir and Indian atrocities being carried out in Occupied Kashmir [before the Britain’s leadership].”

Mr. Qureshi further said, Pakistan has always stressed for peace and wishes to resolve water conflict with India through dialogue.

Yesterday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan’s efforts helped bringing the United States and the Taliban to a negotiation table. He added, “talks are the only solution for durable peace for both the parties.”

He was of the view that Pakistan had earlier promised to play its due role in Afghan peace process, and the world has also accepted “our stance on the peace process, now we are sure about more good news in the future.”

