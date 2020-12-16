FM Qureshi to depart for UAE on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for the United Arab Emirates tomorrow (Thursday) on a two-day visit, ARY News reported.

According to the foreign office spokesperson, FM Qureshi will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.

The foreign minister will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in a particular trade, investment and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora. He will also meet the Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect. High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues.

Back in October, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the overall situation in the region, came under discussion. They agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade sectors.

FM Qureshi had said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy deep, historic and fraternal ties.

