FM Qureshi, UK minister discuss trade ties

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Commonwealth and United Nations Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on Monday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

matters of mutual interest, trade ties, investment, education and other matters were came under discussion in the meeting.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored the need to increase cooperation in diverse fields. He lauded the contribution made by the Pakistani Diaspora in the UK, especially in deepening people-to-people contacts.

The foreign minister apprise the UK minister about the immense potential and opportunities for tourism in Pakistan and steps taken by the current government to promote this sector.

He also briefed Lord Ahmad on the human right violation and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

While Lord Ahmad appreciated the PTI-led government’s reforms in socio-economic sectors and recognized the improved law and order situation in the Pakistan.

He expressed keen interest to work closely with the Pakistani government and the Pakistani diaspora in UK to further deepen bilateral ties.

The UK minister discussed the prospects of post-Brexit trade and assured his government’s continued support in this regard.

British Airways announces to resume flight operations in Pakistan after ten-year break

Earlier, terming the country’s overall security situation “peaceful”, British Airways on December 18, had announced to resume its flight operations in Pakistan.



Addressing media alongside Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, the airline’s Head of Asia-Pacific Sales, Robert Williams had announced that the airline which halted its flight operations in Pakistan in the year 2018, wasa returning to the country.

