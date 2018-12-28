FM Qureshi urges envoys to focus on economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday urged the country’s ambassadors to focus on economic diplomacy to tackle the economic crisis.

Addressing the final session of a two-day envoys conference on the ‘Economic Diplomacy’ in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government received the record trade deficit in heritage and added that the financial assistance of International Monetary Fund (IMF) is needed to come out of the current financial crisis. He said that they were planning to approach IMF for the last time.

Shah Mehmood stressed on joint efforts to bring the country out of economic crises and urged the prime minister to assign targets to the ambassadors and ensured that they will not disappoint the premier. He urged the envoy to project Pakistan’s positive image in the world.

He said that Pakistan’s share in global trade is 0.12 percent and added that we have to devise strategies to find out ways to come out of the economic crisis keeping in view the real situation.

